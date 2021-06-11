Feltner Dazzles in Indians 8-0 Shutout Victory

SPOKANE, Wash. - The last two games, Vancouver came out and put up a crooked number in the first inning. Spokane Indians' starter Ryan Feltner didn't feel like allowing that for a third-straight game on Thursday. In fact, he didn't feel like allowing anything at all. Neither did the Indians' bullpen. Spokane's pitching staff combined for a two-hit shutout to defeat the Canadians, 8-0, as part of Businessperson's Special presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Feltner was fantastic once again for Spokane. The 2018 fourth-rounder threw five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while striking out seven. His 37.1 innings pitched leads the High-A West.

Willie MacIver launched an RBI double over the center fielder's head to extend Spokane's lead in the fifth inning. It's his fourth double in nine June games. He ranks second on the team and in the top 10 of the league with 19 RBI.

Just a day after Isaac Collins hit the first home run of his professional career, he launched his second dinger today. His three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth put the game on ice and gave Spokane an 8-0 lead. He also walked and stole a base in the win.

BY THE NUMBERS

Ryan Feltner is now tied for the league lead in wins with three. His 2.17 ERA ranks fourth among all qualified starters.

Spokane was a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts. They are 14-for-16 on the basepaths the last four games.

Aaron Schunk smacked a two-run single to give Spokane a 5-0 lead in the sixth. He is now tied for third on the team with 14 RBI.

KEY MOMENT

Ryan Feltner walked the leadoff man to start the sixth inning before being pulled from the game. Derrik Watson came in and retired the next three hitters to keep Vancouver off the board. Aaron Schunk delivered his two-run single in the bottom half of the inning to break open the game.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues Friday with game four of its six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians. Friday is Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball Bingo presented by Coeur d'Alene Casino and Circling Raven. First pitch for Friday's game is at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it live on SWX. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

