Willis Scores Two, Spirit Fall in Preseason Shootout to Rangers

August 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell 4-3 via shootout to the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night in the second game of their preseason showcase. Joey Willis scored twice, Michael Misa notched his second of the preseason, and Andrew Oke made 28 saves on 31 shots in regulation.

Joey Willis opened the scoring for Saginaw at 5:38 of the first period. Rookie Liam Campbell found Calem Mangone in the offensive zone, and the resulting pass to Willis became a shot between the legs of goaltender Jason Schaubel.

Dima Zhilkin spurred a rush for Saginaw midway through the period before dropping a pass to Kristian Epperson in the left-wing circle. Epperson sent a pass to Michael Misa for a back-door tap-in, and the Spirit claimed a 2-0 lead at 11:25.

Kitchener responded with a pair of goals from Max Dirracolo and Luke Ellinas in the second period. The Spirit killed a long 5-on-3, and the two teams went into the third period tied at 2-2.

Antonino Pugliese opened the scoring in the third period for Kitchener, but a Joey Willis shorthanded tally at 12:12 tied the game for Saginaw and forced a shootout. James Guo picked up the lone assist on Willis' second of the night.

In the shootout, Lincoln Moore scored for Saginaw, while Calem Mangone, Liam Campbell, and Michael Misa failed to convert. The Spirit fell 4-3 in their second game of the weekend.

Saginaw closes the showcase at 11am on Sunday as they face the Erie Otters.

General admission tickets to Saginaw's lone home preseason contest are on sale now. The Spirit will face the Soo Greyhounds at 5:30pm on Sunday, September 22nd.

Saginaw's home opener and Memorial Cup banner raising ceremony will be Wednesday, September 25th at 7:05pm against the Windsor Spitfires.

