Willis Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

November 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Joey Willis of the Saginaw Spirit

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis of the Saginaw is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering nine goals, two assists and 11 points over three games played.

Willis opened the week with a Spirit single game record-setting five-goal performance on Wednesday, netting five straight markers to lead the Spirit to a 7-5 comeback win over the Flint Firebirds. He added a goal and an assist on Friday in a 7-5 loss to the Erie Otters. Willis capped off the week with a hat-trick and an assist on Saturday, claiming first star honours in a dominant 9-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting.

A 19-year-old from Elmhurst, IL., Willis has recorded 23 points (12-11-23) over 18 games played this season. Selected by Saginaw in the fourth round (79th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 5-foot-11, 185Ib. centreman has recorded 117 points (41-76-117) over 152 career regular season contests. He put up 11 points (4-7-11) over 17 games in last year's playoffs before the 2024 host Spirit were crowned Memorial Cup champions. Willis was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round, 111th overall of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also given consideration for the award this week, San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty registered nine points (3-6-9) in two games played. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs was also a standout, tallying six goals, three assists and nine points in three contests, delivering back-to-back hat-tricks.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

