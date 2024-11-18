Rangers Reach and Kitchener Rangers Announce Support for Sexual Assault Support Centre

November 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Today, Rangers Reach, in collaboration with the Kitchener Rangers announced a $50,000 commitment to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region to help expand their Leading by Example Sports training program in our community. The next phase of this program will be rolling it out to younger aged (13-15) minor sports athletes in a tailored version.

When asked about the impact of the grant, Karley Doucette, Public Education Manager, SASC said, "We're deeply grateful to the Rangers Reach - Kitchener Rangers Community Fund for their generous support of our Leading by Example Sports Program. This $50,000 donation over the next two years will enable us to engage young, male-identified hockey players in critical discussions about consent, healthy relationships, healthy masculinity, and leadership. By introducing these conversations in early adolescence, we are proactively building a lasting foundation for positive behaviour and social responsibility. Together, we are setting a new standard in our community for what it means for hockey players to lead by example, both on and off the ice."

For Rangers Reach, Executive Director Craig Campbell added, "Given what we are seeing in the current climate around junior hockey, we see an opportunity to help provide education to young athletes on critical issues surrounding informed consent and behaviours in general. I have led a group of young athletes through a pilot of this SASC program and the messaging was well delivered and accepted by the participants."

Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch added, "The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club are very pleased to collaborate with Rangers Reach and the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region on this amazing initiative that is aimed to help educate future generations of hockey players. We are proud to take a leadership role not only in the Waterloo Region but also within the Ontario Hockey League and I encourage other OHL members teams to join us in supporting their local Sexual Assault Support Centres."

Staff from SASCWR to along with Rangers Reach and the Rangers will celebrate the donation with a ceremonial puck drop and presentation at Centre ice prior to the Rangers home game on Friday December 6th.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.