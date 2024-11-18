Holiday Flex Packs Are on Sale

November 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Give the gift of Generals hockey this season buy purchasing an Oshawa Generals Holiday Flex Pack!

For only $111.50 plus tax, you will receive: 6 ticket vouchers (can be exchanged for game tickets), a Generals calendar, a new Generals t-shirt, an autographed puck, and a team autographed Christmas card.

Holiday Flex Packs can be purchased online through the Gens Store or at the next home game stop by and visit our ticket booth at the back of section 120.

