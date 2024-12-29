Wildcats Sink Islanders for 5th Win in a Row

December 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats rolled to a 5th consecutive victory Sunday afternoon in Charlottetown, doubling the Islanders 6-3 before 2,800 fans at Eastlink Centre.

Preston Lounsbury (11th, 12th) and Alex Mercier (16th, 17th) each scored twice to lead the attack, with singles to Yoan Loshing (13th) and Adam Fortier-Gendron (3rd). Natan Grenier was outstanding setting up three goals as the Cats jumped into a 4-1 first period lead.

Goaltender Rudy Guimond logged his 2nd win in as many starts with 25 saves. Moncton remains first overall in the QMJHL at 26-5-2.

Three Stars:

1#20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY

2#10 ALEX MERCIER

3 Mathis Valente, CHA

The Cats and Islanders meet again Tuesday at 4pm at the Avenir Centre for the annual New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest game.

Follow your Wildcats with Marty Kingston on CHL TV and the Cats Radio network INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

