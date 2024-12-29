Eagles Go Retro against Halifax in Front of Sold out Crowd

As the calendar inches towards flipping forward, the Cape Breton Eagles will turn back the clock tonight against their arch-rival Halifax Mooseheads. It will be a sell out crowd at Centre 200 as the Eagles play their final home game of 2024, and the first of a home and home set against their Nova Scotian foes. The Eagles will be wearing special jerseys honouring the Eagles teams of the late 90s/early 2000s as part of the the retro theme- fans will have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win a game worn jersey.

Tonight's game is also the official start to the second half for the Eagles, having played 32 of their 64 regular season games. The second half unofficially started on Saturday night in Charlottetown with the first game post-Christmas break, and it was 3-0 victory for the Eagles. Lucas Romeo delivered a monsterous performance, scoring twice and registering 11 hits. Newly acquired Alexis Cournoyer shone in goal, stopping all 27 shots in a shutout victory. Another newcomer, Lewis Gendron, helped seal the win with an empty net goal. Thursday's game also saw the Eagles debuts of forward Alexandre Guy & defenseman Andrew Brown, and they are expected to be in the lineup tonight against Halifax.

The opposition is a rebuilding Halifax club who has been battling injury and is also missing Carlos Händel who is away at the World Juniors. While the Mooseheads have moved out defenseman Jack Martin and forward Lou Lévesque, they've also added 18 year old Nova Scotian forward Quinn Kennedy. Kennedy scored in his Halifax debut and already leads the club in goals with 12. Two 17 year old forwards who are projected to be chosen in the fourth or fifth round of the NHL draft, Shawn Carrier & Liam Kilfoil, are also helping pace the Halifax attack. Goals are usually not easy to come by against the Mooseheads as well with star overager Mathis Rousseau in goal.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

HALIFAX CAPE BRETON

T8th Eastern Conference, 11-16-5-0 (Away: 5-9-2-0) RECORD T6th Eastern Conference 14-14-3-1 (Home: 6-7-1-1)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

74GF/110 GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 97GF/105GA

1-1-1-0 SEASON SERIES 2-1-0-0

Saturday, Halifax 2 @ Bathurst 6 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Cape Breton 3 @ Charlottetown 0

Liam Kilfoil (22 points in 32 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (29 points in 32 games)

17th, 12.7% (Away: 15th, 18.2%) POWER PLAY 13th, 19.4% (Home: 12th, 18.2%)

T7th, 80% (Away: 10th, 78.7%) PENALTY KILL 10th, 78.6% (Home: 12th, 74.1%)

Cade Moser, Mathieu Taillefer, Jake Todd, Logan Crosby INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

