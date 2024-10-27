Wildcats Complete 3-Game Quebec Road Trip Sweep

The Wildcats pulled off a major weekend sweep in Quebec, posting three consecutive victories to hold down first overall in the QMJHL and the Maritime Division. On Sunday in Victoriaville, the Cats topped the Tigres 5-3 at Colisée Desjardins, following wins of 5-2 in Shawinigan and 5-1 in Drummondville.

Cats netminder Keegan Warren stole the spotlight with 35 saves and First Star honors. Moncton relied on more distributed scoring on Sunday - defensemen Loke Johansson and Dylan MacKinnon both scored their 1st goals of the season, others to Yoan Loshing (9th) Markus Vidicek (9th) and Caleb Desnoyers (6th). Etienne Morin contributed two assists.

The Cats roll to 11-2-1-0 after 14 games and have posted 9 wins in their last 10 games.

THIS WEEK: The Wildcats visit the Sea Dogs Thursday night at 7pm at TD Station, host the Val D'Or Foreurs Saturday night at the Avenir Centre, then tangle with the Mooseheads Sunday afternoon at 3pm at Scotiabank Centre.

Article by Marty Kingston

