Moose Strikeout in Sherbrooke

October 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads will be hoping the upcoming week will bring some rejuvenation to the lineup after the team finished a winless road trip on Sunday with a resounding 6-1 loss to Sherbrooke.

Defenceman Jack Martin accounted for the lone Halifax offence when he tallied late in regulation for his third-goal-in-four-games. Danny Walters and Cade Moser picked up the assists. Jack Milner got the start in goal and made 42 saves as the Phoenix dominated throughout the contest.

The Moose dropped also dropped Friday's outing in Shawinigan and Saturday's meeting in Victoriaville and were outscored 18-5 on the unsuccessful trip through Quebec.

Sherbrooke scored six goal before Martin responded with 3:41 remaining. Olivier Dubois scored twice to earn the first star. Chad Bellemare, Justin Lemay, Maxime Cote and Thomas Rousseau also scored for the winners.

Halifax has been dealt with a major blow lately thanks to injuries to star players Shawn Carrier and Brady Schultz while the team also played without forward Justin Breton and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie on the road trip. Perhaps the next few days will help in the healing process and the Herd can ice a more complete lineup when they return to home ice for a pair of games at Scotiabank Centre. Halifax welcomes Rouyn-Noranda on Friday night at 7pm and the #1 ranked Moncton Wildcats come to Moose Country on Sunday at 3pm for Kids Day. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

