Wildcats Announce Roster Moves Before Main Camp

August 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







As the Moncton Wildcats prepare for the arrival of their veterans and the opening of the main Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, on Sunday, we have released the following players to their respective teams:

Victor Morissette-Richer

Charles-Olivier Giguère

Liam Duquette

Eliott Robert

Mitchell Wagner

Samuel Deschênes

Antony Guay

Benjamin Damphousse

Ryan Dawe

Anthony Roy

Tristan Turner

Jordan Vidicek

Jeremy Thibodeau-Soucy

Nathan Dubreuil

Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette

Max Hanley

Loïc Gallant

Simon Cormier

