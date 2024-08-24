Wildcats Announce Roster Moves Before Main Camp
August 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
As the Moncton Wildcats prepare for the arrival of their veterans and the opening of the main Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, on Sunday, we have released the following players to their respective teams:
Victor Morissette-Richer
Charles-Olivier Giguère
Liam Duquette
Eliott Robert
Mitchell Wagner
Samuel Deschênes
Antony Guay
Benjamin Damphousse
Ryan Dawe
Anthony Roy
Tristan Turner
Jordan Vidicek
Jeremy Thibodeau-Soucy
Nathan Dubreuil
Lucas Bremshey-Guillemette
Max Hanley
Loïc Gallant
Simon Cormier
