Nine More Cuts Bring Camp Roster to 31

August 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster was pared down to 31 players on Saturday morning when General Manager Cam Russell made nine cuts that included seven forwards, one defenceman and one goaltender.

Forwards Mathis Laplante (10th round pick, 2022), Noah Olmedo-Matte (8th round pick, 2024), Luke McPhee (waivers addition, 2024), Liam Welsh (11th round pick, 2021), Cole MacLeod (12th round pick, 2024), Aidan Bent (free agent) and Tucker Makinen (14th round pick, 2023) were reassigned along with defenceman Jameson George (8th round pick, 2023) and goalie George Foti (8th round pick, 2022).

There are now 16 forwards, 10 defencemen and five goalies remaining on the roster.

The Mooseheads are coming off a 4-3 overtime preseason win over the Moncton Wildcats on Friday night in their third preseason game of the week. Caylen Blake and Justin Breton each scored twice in the victory. Halifax will continue the schedule on September 6th when they visit the Wildcats in Springhill, NS.

