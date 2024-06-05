Wildcats Announce Former NHLer Paul Boutilier as Defensive Consultant

June 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

As the Moncton Wildcats get set to host the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft this week, the team is also reinforcing their hockey operations team with the addition of Paul Boutilier as a Defensive Consultant.

"I am thrilled to add Paul "Boots" Boutilier to our development staff in Moncton. His experience and work in player development is revered across the hockey world, but more importantly he is a person whose values and ideologies around player development are aligned with ours. He will play an integral role in our organization, and I couldn't be more excited for him to begin working with our current players and prospects," said Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats.

Boutilier has developed a comprehensive program for players or defence groups to improve their level of play. The program is taught in a positive and interactive way to deliver measurable results.

"He worked with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022 when they won the Memorial Cup and was an Assistant Coach when they won the QMJHL championship in 2017," said MacDougall. "He was also a Defence Development Specialist with the Nashville Predators and held various coaching positions with American Hockey League (AHL), Canadian university and Team Canada U17 teams."

In 1981, Boutilier was drafted to the NHL in the first round and 21st overall by the New York Islanders. He played 329 games in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg Jets. He also played 208 games in the late 1980s with the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Moncton Hawks. Boutilier won a Stanley Cup with the New York Islanders in 1983.

"I'm honoured to receive a call from the Moncton Wildcats and pleased to work alongside Gardiner and Taylor MacDougall. Their strong belief in quality player education and teaching in a positive way aligns perfectly with the values of my defence development program," said Boutilier. "I couldn't be more excited to join the organization and continue to build a competitive culture for Wildcat players that rivals anything in junior hockey."

While a junior player, Boutilier was part of Canada's first U20 World Junior Championship team in 1982. In 1982, he also won a President Cup (QMJHL championship), was named the top defensive player in the QMJHL and was on the league's 1st All-Star team while playing for les Castors de Sherbrooke.

