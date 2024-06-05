Simon Sports Acquires 100% of Halifax Mooseheads Shares

June 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, NS - Simon Sports announced Wednesday that the company has acquired all minority shares of the Halifax Mooseheads Hockey Club and now owns 100% of the team.

Chairman/Owner Sam Simon and son Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports initially purchased 84.5% from former owner Bobby Smith in February 2023.

The Mooseheads would like to thank all of the share holders for their long-time dedication to the team and for helping to mould the franchise into what it has become today over the course of 30 years.

"This club is and will always be the community's team and we are both incredibly honoured and blessed to be stewards of such a great franchise. We are all-in to continue building on the rich tradition, achieving greater heights and accomplishing incredible goals.

Mooseheads fans, staff, players and the City of Halifax have our full commitment to do everything in our power to get there," said Sam Simon, Chairman/Owner and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

The Halifax Mooseheads have played in the QMJHL since the 1994-95 season, winning the President Cup and Memorial Cup trophies in 2013. More than 7-million fans have attended Mooseheads home games since the inaugural season including an incredible average of 8,368 fans per game in 2023-24.

