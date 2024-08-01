Wildcats Acquire Pekarcik from Trade with Bathurst

August 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







As the trade period begins, the Moncton Wildcats have acquired forward Juraj Pekarcik from Bathurst in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2026.

Pekarcik, a native of Slovakia, has consistently demonstrated his scoring ability and versatility on the ice, making him a valuable addition to the team. Standing at 6'2 ¬Â³ and weighing 190 pounds, Pekarcik can play center or wing. He combines size and strength with speed and agility, making him a noticeable presence in both offensive and defensive ends.

Gardiner MacDougall, head coach, says he's very excited to have Juraj as an addition to the organization. "He has many attributes that will make a big difference in the success of our team; he has a tremendous energy level, a great combo of skill and competitiveness and has an outstanding pedigree as a high performer in both the USHL and in his home country."

"We believe Juraj has the skillset to be one of the premier forwards in the CHL," said GM Taylor MacDougall. "He has many elite qualities to his game, but his pace and overall work ethic should fit the way we want to play seamlessly. He's a player who has already played a significant role during a long playoff run in North America, and a player our fans in Moncton should really enjoy watching this season."

Fans can expect to see Pekarcik bring his energy and skill to every shift, contributing not only in goals and assists but also in inspiring his teammates with his drive. Welcome to the team, Juraj!

