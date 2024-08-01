Sea Dogs Acquire 17-Year-Old Forward Elliot Dubé

August 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired 17-year-old forward Elliot Dubé and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Gatineau Olympiques, the team announced today. In return, Gatineau receives Saint John's second-round pick in 2026 and their own 2025 sixth-round pick.

"We had a lot of interest in Elliot in his draft year and that carried over throughout this past season," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "He was a player we were actively pursuing so to finally add him to our core is a positive step forward."

Dubé, the 32nd overall selection in the 2023 QMJHL Draft by the Olympiques, spent the 2023-24 with the Collège Notre-Dame Albatros in the Quebec Under-18 AAA Hockey League where he was an alternate captain. The six-foot, 165-pound center lead the Albatros in scoring with 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 41 games. Dubé also added seven points in playoff games.

Following the trade, Saint John now has five of the top 40 players picked in the 2023 Draft with Dubé, Egan Beveridge, Benjamin Amyot, Olivier Duhamel, and Olivier Groulx.

