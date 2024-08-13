Wildcats 2024 Training Camp Schedule & Pre-Season Games Set

August 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Moncton Wildcats 2024 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, is set to begin Saturday, August 17 at the Avenir Centre.

This year, we will have 3 Red vs White intrasquad games which will be open to the general public and free of charge, please see schedule below. Practices will be closed to the general public.

Red vs White Intrasquad Games

Fans are to enter the Avenir Centre through Door #2 (Subaru of Moncton Box Office)

Doors will open 15 mins prior to puck drop, and we ask fans to exit the building immediately following the game.

We ask fans to sit in sections 104-108.

In addition these games will also be livestreamed on Wildcats YouTube.

Training Camp Schedule

Saturday, August 17 - Players arrive

Sunday, August 18

10-12pm - Intrasquad Red vs White game. Open to the public.

4-6pm - Intrasquad Red vs White game. Open to the public.

Monday, August 19

6-8pm - Intrasquad Red vs White game. Open to the public.

Tuesday, August 20

7pm - Exhibition game vs Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Superior Propane Centre

Wednesday, August 21

7pm - Exhibition game @ Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Campbellton

Friday, August 23

7pm - Exhibition game @ Halifax, RBC Centre

Monday, August 26

Wildcats Golf Tournament

Friday, September 6

7pm - Exhibition game vs Halifax, Dr. Carson & Marion Murray Community Centre, Springhill

Saturday, September 7

7pm - Exhibition game vs Acadie-Bathurst Titan, JK Irving Centre, Bouctouche, NB

Friday, September 13

7pm - Exhibition game @ Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Bathurst, NB

Pre-Season Admission Information

Call the Wildcats Business Office at 506-382-5555 or visit the Roar Store (WED-FRI, Noon-4pm) for pre-season admission information.

Admission Fees

Adult - $12

Senior(60+) - $10

Student(14-18) - $8

Youth (6-13) - $5

Under 5 - Free

