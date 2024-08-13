Eagles Training Camp Schedule and Rosters Released

August 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Ahead of the Cape Breton Eagles training camp beginning August 17 at Centre 200, the club has released the final camp schedule and rosters for the black versus white intrasquad game.

Rookies will compete in two black versus white games held on Sunday and Monday at 6PM at Centre 200, before playing their first preseason game on August 20 against the Halifax Mooseheads at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre beginning at 7PM.

Team Black : Will Murphy #3, Jack Brown #56, Noah Tanner #77, Logan Quinn #6, Logan Foote #84, Riley Creelman #65, Luc-Antoine Labbe #1, Louca Connolly #52, Rhyah Stewart #31, Manny Strong #20, Luke Foley #22, Wesley Crosswell #9, Xavier Sabourin #17, Samuel Boyer #12, Alexis Toussaint #9, Sam Hope #11, Jacob Pineau #10, Derek Andrews #8, Mathys Morrissette #61, Owen Bell #27, Derick Aubrey #16 and Brady Matheson #15

Team White : Lincoln Waugh #56, Cohen Pictou #5, Luke Maceachern #84, Aiden Mccullough #17, Mason Cook #6, Alex Christmas #22, Sam Deveau #24, Noah Larochelle #19, Hugo Charron #8, Rory Pilling #25, Jacob Hartlin #16, Mavrik Duhaime #14, Grady Burns #91, Riley Seymour #12, Carson Griffin #10, Malcolm Macdonald #6, Sam Rocca #15, Romain Litalien #27, Brandon Lavoie #20, Edouard Blais #52, Jake Poirier #1 and Cohen Lesperence-Spack #31

