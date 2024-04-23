Wild Things Select Three in 2024 Frontier League Draft

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have selected three players in the 2024 Frontier League Draft, held at Wild Things Park over the last two days. All three players have been signed and added to the camp roster in moves presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

With their first-round selection at No. 7 overall, the Wild Things picked catcher Raul Ortega. Ortega most recently had a five-game stint with State College in the MLB Draft League, where he was 7-for-15 at the dish with four RBI and two walks. In 2023 at Illinois-Springfield, he hit .333/.408/.561 with four homers and 16 RBI in 22 games. He also had stints at Tennessee Tech and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

In the second round, Washington selected left-handed pitcher Kenny Williams with the 23rd overall pick. Williams played with the Ottawa Titans the last two seasons. He won the Frontier League's Citizenship Award in 2022. Williams logged a total of 38 innings in the last two years. He fanned 26. The left hander pitched with Sioux City in 2021 and in the Pecos League and Pacific Association in 2019 at the beginning of his pro career.

The third-round pick was local product Sheldon Johnson, who played his college ball at Lincoln (PA). He logged 91 games in school after matriculating there from Woodland Hills High School.

Al three players were signed immediately and will report to camp with the rest of the club. The first practice is slated for Thursday, April 25.

