Red Sox Acquire Smith from Otters

April 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the Boston Red Sox have acquired pitcher Adam Smith from the Otters.

Smith was set to begin his Evansville tenure this week at spring training but was signed by Boston prior to the start of camp.

"Our staff knew Adam had the skill set to return to affiliated ball and we couldn't be happier for him to get this opportunity with the Red Sox," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said.

Smith has spent the last three years in affiliated baseball after being drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. After a stop with the Arizona Complex League Padres in 2021, he spent the entirety of 2022 and 2023 with the Fort Wayne Tin-Caps, San Diego's High-A affiliate.

Though he did not officially make his Otters debut, the organization is proud to help another player move on to the next level and continue their baseball career.

Smith is set to report to Boston's High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive.

