Knockouts Unveil Inaugural Promotional Calendar for 2024 Season

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have unveiled their full promotional calendar for the 2024 season. This is the team's first-ever promotional calendar, contributing to the buzz of their inaugural season. These events are in-conjunction with the daily promotional themes.

The promotional events kick-off on opening day, where the New England Faithful will have their first taste of the Knockouts experience. Promotional events include giveaways, on-field excitement, and special Knockouts merchandise.

Throughout the course of the season, the Knockouts will be honoring the diversity of their community, hosting special "Heritage Nights." These nights will honor the African American, Portuguese, Italian, Latino, and Cape Verdean communities. The Knockouts will also be hosting "Brockton Night," honoring the beloved citizens of their host town: Brockton, Massachusetts.

New England will also be introducing "Bark at the Park" to Campanelli Stadium this season. On four different nights, fans will be able to bring their dogs to the ballpark. There will be designated areas where fans can purchase tickets for their dogs.

The promotional calendar will conclude with "Fan Appreciation Night" on August 24th. Fans will be treated to special on-field promotions, giving them say on how the entertainment is operated. There will also be catch on the field, "kids run the bases", and designated autograph signings.

"For our inaugural season, I wanted to ensure that our fans are experiencing the same excitement as our players," Knockouts' Promotions & Fan Experience Coordinator Katie McMahon stated. "From the Swifties to the Star Wars fanatics, there is something for everyone in our slate of events."

The Knockouts are set to open their inaugural season on Friday, May 10th against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for opening day can be purchased at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com .

