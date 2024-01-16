Wild Things Officially Sign RHP McLain Harris to 2024 Roster

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed McLain Harris, a right-handed pitcher that was acquired to complete a previous trade with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League September 28, 2023. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Harris, a Griffin, Georgia native, is a 25-year old righty, acquired to complete the trade with Billings for shortstop Tyler Wilber, made April 5, 2023. He just finished his second season with the Mustangs in 2023 after starting his pro career with the club in 2022.

In 2023, Harris led the Pioneer League in first-pitch strike percentage and appeared in 28 games with four of those being starts. He logged a career-best 65.1 innings and 60 strikeouts, while walking only 13 batters. The year prior, he posted a 4.40 ERA and was 2-0 in 30 games. In total that season, the righty worked 47 innings with only nine walks and 45 strikeouts.

Prior to his pro career, Harris played six total seasons at Young Harris College, a Division II school in Conference Carolinas. He was 20-18 for the school with a career 3.97 ERA in 102 games (20 starts). He had 25 saves with the program and logged a total of 290.1 innings. He fanned 278 and walked only 47 opposing batters, working his way to a 1.268 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).

Harris also made stops in the Valley and Prospect Leagues in summer ball. In 2019 with Waynesboro (VALL), he was 1-1 with a 0.86 ERA in 14 games with 31 strikeouts and only three walks issued in 21 innings. He spent the 2021 summer with Burlington (PROS) and was 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA in eight games, all of which were starts. In 45.2 innings he walked only 10 and punched out 55.

