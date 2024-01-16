ValleyCats Hire Jim Lozano as Business Development Manager

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have named Jim Lozano as their business development manager. With over 30 years of business experience, Lozano will focus on relationship building and corporate partnerships as the team enters its 22nd season of professional baseball in the Capital Region.

Lozano was a partner responsible for the CFO for Hire division of BST CPAs. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business-Economics at SUNY Oneonta, and his MBA inFinance at Adelphi University. Lozano founded CFO For Hire over 20 years ago andsold it to BST in 2017.

"I am so excited to become part of the ValleyCats team," said Lozano. "Baseball is a lifelong passion for me and getting the chance to combine my business experience with my love of the game, is the perfect match for me to write the next chapter in my career."

"We are excited to welcome Jim to the ValleyCats team," said Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. "His business experience, connection to the Capital Region community, and passion for the game of baseball will be tremendous assets for our organization."

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as you can celebrate National Hat Day with us through Friday, January 19th! Use promo code: hatday24 to get 20% off all hats! Additionally, ticket plans and group outings areavailable. Corporate partnerships and sponsorship opportunities are also available for the 2024 season with the 'Cats home opener slated for May 17th. You can be a part ofthe excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.comor by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

