Wild Things Announce 2024 Home Game Times

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have officially announced their home game times for the upcoming 2024 season, with much of the schedule remaining the same in terms of times from 2023 and previous years.

With three exceptions, game times are as follows: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m., Wednesdays at 6:05 p.m. and Sundays at 5:35 p.m.

The three exceptions to that are two day games and a special start time on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12. Tuesday, May 21 against the Evansville Otters is a school-day game and is slated for a 10:35 a.m. first pitch. Tuesday, July 23 is the returning Super Splash Day and is also scheduled for a 10:35 a.m. first pitch. Washington hosts Schaumburg to round out Opening Weekend Sunday, May 12 with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

As always, dates and times of games are subject to change. An updated printable schedule is available on the team's website and the schedules on the site are updated with all home games listed. Road game times will be listed and updated as soon as they are final.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

