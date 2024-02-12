Wild Things Ink C/IF Ricardo Sanchez to Contract

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed catcher/infielder Ricardo Sanchez to a deal for the 2024 season. Sanchez played for the last two seasons with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Sanchez slashed .258/.325/.360 in 2023 with the Aigles. That work came across 82 games, in which he had 16 doubles, four homers and 41 RBI. In 2022, Sanchez posted an .802 OPS with nine homers and 40 RBI to go along with 14 doubles and two triples.

The Dorado, Puerto Rico native played in 2021 in the Pioneer League, appearing in 11 games for Boise after spending some time in the Royals' organization in 2019. He played two seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and drove in 47 over 93 games with a .256/.365/.390 slash line. In two summers with St. Cloud in the Northwoods League, he slashed .273/.388/.389 with five homers and 35 RBI.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

