Field of Dreams Foundation Appoints James (Jim) Durrell as Honorary Chair

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans, on behalf of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James (Jim) Durrell, C.M. to its Board of Directors as Honorary Chair.

Born in Montreal, Durrell served as the 53rd Mayor of Ottawa from 1985 to 1991 and since has played a big role on several boards throughout the community.

During his time in office, Durrell was most closely involved in professional sports with two major arrivals to the city following long absences. First, Durrell heavily encouraged the return of professional baseball and the construction of a state-of-the-art ballpark to host the triple-A Ottawa Lynx. Then came the re-birth of the Ottawa Senators and the return of the National Hockey League to the capital for the first time in nearly 60 years. Also, within the sports scene, Durrell helped land the 1988 Grey Cup for the city and was involved in a bid for the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

"I am beyond delighted that Jim Durrell, such a distinguished Canadian, has agreed to join the Field of Dreams Foundation as Honorary Chair," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation. "Jim's vast experience and leadership in bringing baseball to Ottawa while he was Mayor, only helps to demonstrate his passion for the sport and our National Capital Region. Jim also has a long history of philanthropy in our community, and we very much look forward to his valuable input. We are grateful that our community will benefit further from Jim's contribution to our Foundation."

Since leaving office, Durrell has served as the president of the Ottawa Senators and the Ottawa Rough Riders and on numerous boards including the Business Development Bank of Canada, Chair of the Ottawa International Airport's Board of Directors, Chair of the Ottawa Convention Centre, and sat on the Ottawa Police Services Board.

Durrell has also worked with numerous charities and organizations within the National Capital Region including the Ottawa Hospital, the United Way/Centraide Ottawa Campaign Cabinet, the Salvation Army, and the Kiwanis Club.

In 2013, Durrell received the Order of Canada for his contributions as a businessman, volunteer, and former mayor, and was recognized for championing "various initiatives in the areas of education, health care, recreation, and civic infrastructure". Durrell was also awarded the Order of Ottawa in recognition of his many contributions to the city, in various roles including public office, private business, community builder, volunteer, visionary, and fundraiser. Also, he was awarded the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

"I am proud and honoured to be a part of this tremendous effort put forward by the Ottawa Titans," said Jim Durrell, C.M., Honorary Chair to the Field of Dreams Foundation. "Sports and the National Capital Region go hand in hand in our community. I look forward to working alongside our Chair, Jacques Shore, and the Foundation's distinguished Board of Directors and connecting with the many well-established community partners aligned with this initiative. We will ensure that baseball continues to grow as an affordable family sport."

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrums of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offer for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth.

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

