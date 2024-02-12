Sussex County Miners Welcome Back Veteran Catcher Jason Agresti for the 2024 Season

The Sussex County Miners proudly announce the return of starting Catcher Jason Agresti for the upcoming 2024 season. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and powerful bat, Agresti, entering his second season with the Miners, is poised to once again bring his talent and leadership behind the plate.

"We're excited to have Jason Back. He is a proven leader and veteran presence in our locker room. He was also an integral part of our pitchers' success last season. He will be a key part in our success this upcoming season." stated Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of the Sussex County Miners.

Despite facing limitations in the 2023 season due to injury, Agresti remained a pillar in the locker room, offering invaluable scouting insights of incoming teams, providing the Miners with a strategic advantage over their opponents.

Returning fully healthy for the 2024 season, Agresti is determined to deliver a campaign that rivals any of his previous performances. In the 2023 season, Agresti boasted a batting average of .266 and a slugging percentage of .368, while showcasing his defensive excellence by catching an impressive 24 runners stealing bases. His contributions played a pivotal role in the team's success, and his return is met with great excitement.

The Sussex County Miners eagerly look forward to another season of outstanding plays, teamwork, and victories with Jason Agresti back in the lineup. Welcome back, Jason and Keep Digging!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

