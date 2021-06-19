Wild Things and Crushers Head to Extras, Crushers Take Middle Game

June 19, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things went to extra innings for the first time in 2021 Saturday and saw Lake Erie plate three runs with the international tiebreaker rule on and were only able to plate one themselves in the home 10th and fell to the Crushers, 8-6.

Washington scored the first two runs of the game in the fifth with an Andrew Czech solo shot and a Bralin Jackson sacrifice fly. Lake Erie scored two in the sixth to tie it on a Brody Wofford two-run homer. The Crushers plated three more, two of which came in on wild pitches in the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, but Washington battled back. Andrew Sohn's two-run single brought it to 5-4 before Joe Campagna's pinch-hit RBI infield single tied the game.

The game remain tied until Lake Erie pushed across three in the 10th on an RBI double by Connor Oliver, a single by Zack Gray and a sacrifice fly by Isaac Benard. Washington got a run back and had the tying run on second in the bottom half but was unable to complete the comeback.

The rubber game of the series is tomorrow at 5:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.