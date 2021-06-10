Wild Ending Has Hawks Walk-Off as Winners

Boise, ID - In a game that featured something for every type of baseball fan to enjoy, the Boise Hawks walked off 6-5 victors over the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday night.

It seemed that everything that could happen in a baseball game occurred last night, including a triple play, two masterful pitching performances, late-innings comebacks and a walk-off hit delivered by a player making his professional debut.

Matt Dallas was again outstanding on the mound for the Boise Hawks, although he found himself in a bit of trouble in the top of the second.

With two runners on and no-one out, Voyagers catcher, Cris Ruiz, hit a rocket to 2nd base that Ricardo Sanchez snagged out of the air. As he tried to transfer the ball into his throwing hand, it rolled away but was still called a catch. Sanchez quickly then picked up the ball and touched second base before throwing over to Wladimir Galindo at first base to double and triple off the two Great Falls runners who couldn't decide if they should tag up or try to advance to the next base on the drop.

Sanchez would again be involved when the Hawks got their first runs of the game in the bottom of the third.

After Myles Harris led off with a single, Sanchez followed with a double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. Bryce Brown and Christian Funk both found space in the outfield to drop in RBI singles and the Hawks took a 2-0 lead.

Both starters had everything working last night as they went pitch for pitch for six straight innings, with Dallas doing just slightly better than Lenny Gwizdala for the Voyagers.

Gwizdala went six strong, giving up three runs on nine hits and striking out five, while Dallas also made it through six, allowing just one run on six hits and four walks, while racking up four K's.

The two of them would both end up getting no-decisions in the contest as Great Falls found runs in the top of the 7th and 8th to tie the game at 3.

After the Hawks lost their lead in the top of the eighth, 28 year old rookie, AJ Snow took over on the mound to make his professional debut with a runner on second and two away. Snow struck out the first batter he faced to send his squad back into the dugout still tied.

Snow again emerged for the top of the 9th and got two quick outs before running out of gas and being relieved by Cannon Chadwick. Chadwick got ahead of Voyagers 3rd baseman, Kyle Crowl, 0-2 in the first two pitches but Crowl refused to give in, fouling off three pitches in a row before flaring a single to right field to bring home two runners and make the score 5-3.

With the Hawks down to their final three outs of the night they refused to give in, as Sanchez again was involved, leading off the home half of the 9th with a rocket over the right field fence for his fourth hit of the night.

Now with a 5-4 scoreline, the two newest Boise Hawks would find their time to shine. Antione Mistico reached with a one out single, and the Voyagers hero, Kyle Crowl would turn into their scapegoat making a two out error on a slow roller of the bat of Wladimir Galindo.

With two away and the winning run at first base, Tyler Jorgensen, in his first professional game had an opportunity to win the game for the Hawks.

Things looked bleak as he dropped into an 0-2 hole, but he would come through, delivering a two-out, two-strike base hit into left field that would allow Mistico to score easily from 2nd base and tie the game.

It got even better for the Hawks when the left-fielder, Michael Deeb, misplayed the ball and it rolled away, allowing Greg White, who was pinch-running for Galindo, to come all the way around from first base to score the game winning run.

The wild victory saw the Hawks snap a six game losing streak as they improved to 4-12 on the season and will now try to carry the momentum into the rest of the series, with first pitch of game two scheduled for 7:15 PM Thursday night. Jay Baggs will get the start for Boise, and will be opposed by Damon Ellis of the Voyagers.

