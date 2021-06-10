Tonight's Centerfield Cinema Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather - tonight's showing of Mad Max has been rescheduled to next Thursday - June 17. Gates will remain at 5:30 for the 7:00pm showing.

All tickets purchased for tonight's 6/10 showing will be honored on 6/17.

If a patron can not attend the 6/17 showing, tickets may be exchanged for any Centerfield Cinema show the remainder of the summer series.

Questions? Call 406-543-3300

