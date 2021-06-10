Vibes Drop Series Opener to Ogden 8-4

Colorado Springs, Colo. - After a 15-day road trip that did not fare well for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, they returned home to host the 15-1 Ogden Raptors Wednesday night at UCHealth Park. After hanging in until midway through the game, the Vibes eventually dropped their fourth home game of the season 8-4. They now sit at 5-10 on the young season, and are 2-2 inside the friendly confines of UCHealth Park.

The scoring started early in the game for Ogden, as they notched three runs in the first frame, two which came on a two-run triple by Pavin Parks, as the Raptors handled Vibes' ace Angel Camacho well right out of the gate. The third run in the inning came off of an error by center fielder Manny Olloque that scored Parks from third.

Camacho eventually settled in after a hectic first inning, and the Vibes struck back in the bottom half of the first inning on an Edgar Salazar double that drove in Olloque from second. After a scoreless second inning from Camacho, the Vibes were able to tie the score at three thanks to a two-run bottom of the second inning that saw Tyler Plantier score off of a base hit by Aldo Nunez. Brandon Perez then drove in Nunez on a sharply hit double that knotted the score at three headed into the third.

The Raptors wasted no time in taking the lead back in the top of the third, with a one-run inning, and later exploded for four runs in the fifth inning, one which came off of Camacho and another three off of reliever Francisco Romero which made the score 8-4. Angel Camacho was dealt the loss, and is now 1-2 on the season.

The Vibes return to action once again Thursday evening, as they prepare for game two of a six-game series at home against Ogden, with game time set for 6:30 PM.

