PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

Missoula, MT. - As the 1st place PaddleHeads are set to return from their second road trip of the 2021 campaign, baseball fans in the Garden City can gear up for a three-game stint - June 12, June 13, June 14 - as Missoula squares off with their in-state rival, the Billings Mustangs. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Saturday, June 12 | Cash Giveaway Night & Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

SHOW ME THE MONEY. We're giving away cold hard cash to everyone in attendance. Seriously, everyone in attendance - with one lucky fan receiving a Grand Prize of $1,000 - just for walking in the gates. Every Saturday, we play Launch-A-Ball. Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Sunday, June 13 | KIDS FREE - 406 Family Fun Day & Brunch at the Ballpark | 4:06pm Gates, 5:05 Start

Thanks to ATG Cognizant & Eagle 93, for every PaddleHeads' Sunday home game, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Come brunch it up with us. Mimosas, brunch items in concessions, and specials will be a sure-fire highlight of the summer. Even when it's in the evening, who doesn't love brunch?

Monday, June 14 | Missoula Monday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

In partnership with Stockman Bank, join us every Monday this season as we celebrate the local non-profit organizations that make Missoula so special. Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits. Additionally, the PaddleHeads will match an additional 50% of all processed in form of cash donation to participating groups (total of 100%)!

Since the PaddleHeads Opening Day, they've already notched two sell-outs this season, and with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

