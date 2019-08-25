Wild Ending - Shuckers Walk off on Wild Pitch

BILOXI, MS - A wild pitch allowed the only run of the game to score as the Biloxi Shuckers (79-53, 38-24 2nd Half) walked off the Mississippi Braves (61-71, 28-35) 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park. The Shuckers claimed the victory after weather on the Mississippi Coast delayed the start of the game by almost two hours.

Weston Wilson led off the ninth inning with a single and C.J. Hinojosa followed with a bunt single, putting two men on base. Joantgel Segovia then dropped a bunt up the third base line that rolled right along the chalk and came to rest in fair territory, loading up the bases with no outs for Ryan Aguilar. With the Shuckers first baseman at the plate, LHP Jordan Harrison (L, 2-4) uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Wilson to race in and score the winning run.

LHP Cameron Roegner got the start for the Shuckers and allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings. Mississippi threatened against the southpaw in the second inning when William Contreras doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch, but Roegner stranded the runner 90 feet away with a strikeout and a lineout to short. Contreras reached and advanced to second on a throwing error in the fourth, but again was stranded in scoring position by the Shuckers lefty.

Biloxi notched a single in each of the first five frames but was unable to move a man around to third until the seventh. Hinojosa and Segovia both singled and were sacrificed to second and third by Aguilar. Harrison struck out Alexander Alvarez and induced a groundout from pinch-hitter Devin Hairston to preserve the shutout at the time.

RHP Anthony Bender made his Double-A debut and pitched one scoreless inning, allowing two baserunners on a pair of singles while striking out one. LHP Clayton Andrews (W, 3-0) faced just three in the eighth but ran into trouble when he walked two batters in the ninth. A double play from Alejandro Salazar ended the top of the ninth and set the stage for the Shuckers walk off.

