Lookouts Take Two from Biscuits

CHATTANOOGA, Ten. - The Biscuits (85-48) dropped the resumption of their suspended game on Saturday night, 8-7, and then the following contest, 10-5-both to the Chattanooga Lookouts (58-73)-on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

Up 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Biscuits resumed game two of their five-game series on Sunday with Chattanooga scoring three runs in the fifth on a Stuart Fairchild RBI-single, a Jonathan India sac fly, and a Gavin LaValley RBI-fielder's choice to make it 7-4.

An inning later the Lookouts took an 8-7 lead on a two-run homer by Michael Beltre off Ivan Pealez (3-3), an error by second baseman Tristan Gray, and a LaValley sac fly. The loss was the Biscuits largest blown lead of 2019, eclipsing the 5-0 advantage the Biscuits squandered in a 6-5 loss to the Jackson Generals on May 25.

In the third game of the series, which followed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumption, Jason Garcia (7-1) was activated from the Injured List and started for the eighth time this year. The right-hander ran into trouble in the first, allowing a lead-off single to Michael O'Neill before walking Fairchild and hitting India. LaValley then walloped a grand slam over the left-center field wall to make it 4-0 Chattanooga before an out had been recorded.

The Biscuits would pull back a couple in the top of the second. After Gray walked, Josh Lowe slammed an RBI-triple off the wall in center field, and then Jim Haley knocked home Lowe with an RBI-groundout to make it 4-2.

The Lookouts tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the second on a LaValley RBI-single, a Samir Duenez sac fly, a wild pitch uncorked by Garcia, and a Brentley Bell RBI-double to make it an 8-2 contest. Blake Bivens came on for Garcia in the third and served up a solo homer to Chris Okey on his first pitch of the afternoon before an E5 committed by Haley made it 10-2.

Vidal Brujan's two-run triple in the fifth made it 10-4, and Haley's solo blast to center made it 10-5 in the sixth. Haley has now homered in four-straight games and has 29 RBIs through his first 32 Double-A games.

The Biscuits will try to avoid losing just their fifth series of the season and force a rubber match on Tuesday when Joe Ryan (0-0) takes on Reiver Sanmartin (2-7) on Monday at 6:15 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium to close out the 2019 regular season with a five-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday, August 29 when it will be College Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by AUM.

The rest of the series will include Charities Night & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 30; Varsity Blues 20th Anniversary Celebration & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 31; 2020 Schedule Poster Giveaway on Sunday, September 1; and Fan Appreciation Day on Monday, September 2.

