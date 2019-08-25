Bullpen Shines in 1-0 Loss on Sunday

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (38-24, 79-53)) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the ninth inning and walked off on a Jordan Harrison (L, 2-4) wild pitch to beat the Mississippi Braves (28-35, 61-71) on Sunday afternoon, 1-0.

The club's had to wait out a 1 hour, 45-minute rain delay before the first pitch was finally thrown at 4:20 pm. Phil Pfeifer was scheduled to make the Sunday start for Mississippi, but a promotion to Triple-A forced the bullpen into duty.

Jonathan Aro made his first start since 2017 and delivered 3.0 shutout innings on just three hits with no walks and two strikeouts on 41 pitches. Kurt Hoekstra needed 42 pitches and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings as well, striking out five and walking none.

Jordan Harrison was the third M-Braves reliever, and the southpaw worked a pair of scoreless innings before giving up the winning run in the ninth. Weston Wilson opened the ninth inning with a single and then C.J. Hinojosa and Joantgel Segovia added bunt singles to load the bases with no one out. With Ryan Aguilar at the plate, Harrison bounced a pitch in the dirt, letting Wilson score the winning run.

Neither team cashed in during scoring opportunities on Sunday. The M-Braves left seven on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position while Biloxi left eight on base and finished 1-for-7.

William Contreras had a double, and Ryan Casteel smacked his 20th double of the season, making him the only player in the Southern League with 20 home runs and 20 doubles.

Game four of the five-game road series is on Monday night at MGM Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 4.15) starts for the M-Braves against RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 3.74) for Biloxi. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App. and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves will close out the 2019 home schedule with a five-game homestand Aug. 29-Sept. 2 at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The homestand features the final Thirsty Thursday of the season, Baseball Card Set Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 30, Post-Game Fireworks and Memphis Grizzlies Night on Saturday, Aug. 31, Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday and Photo With a Brave Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 and then a Labor Day matinee on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:05 pm to close out the season. For tickets and more information visit mississippibraves.com.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 146 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

