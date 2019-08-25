Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 25 vs. Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mobile BayBears in a Sunday doubleheader that begins at 4:35 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Gates open at 3:35 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Day presented by 121 Financial. On a day designed for the Jumbo Shrimp to say a sincere "Thank You" to fans, the club will host a season-ending swap meet on the concourse in which fans can bring a non-perishable food item to donate in exchange for a Jumbo Shrimp item (while supplies last). In between games of the doubleheader, the Jumbo Shrimp will hold their largest T-shirt toss of the season, throwing 1,000 shirts into the stands. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center Home Run for Life means a patient from local Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center will complete a trot around the bases to celebrate his Home Run for Life during the fifth inning of game one of the doubleheader. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. In addition, every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

JUMBO SHRIMP RALLY BY BAYBEARS

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind on Saturday to beat the Mobile BayBears 3-1 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Brandon Marsh launched a solo home run in the first inning, but that was the only offense of the night for the BayBears. Josh Roeder tossed six innings of one-run ball, retiring 16 batters in a row at one point. With the score still 1-0 in the sixth, Jazz Chisholm tied the game with an RBI single. In the seventh, Stone Garrett's RBI double put Jacksonville ahead and Riley Mahan added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Jordan Guerrero pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Tommy Eveld earned his 10th save.

A JORGE, DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF, CANNOT STAND

Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman was struggling heading into his start on August 3. Over his previous five outings, the Las Mantas de Santa Cruz native in the Dominican Republic had posted an 0-3 record and 5.04 ERA. The issue for Guzman during that stretch was not necessarily that he was getting hit hard; opponents batted just .237 against him, but the right-hander had walked 15 (5.4 BB/9) against 21 strikeouts (7.6 K/9) in 25.0 innings pitched. However, in four outings since his August 3 start, Guzman has gone 3-0 with a sparkling 0.72 ERA, yielding only four hits in 25.0 innings (.053 BAA). In addition, the 23-year-old has cut down on his walks significantly, issuing only 11 free passes (4.0 BB/9) against 27 punchouts (9.7 K/9). Entering play on Sunday, Guzman ranks in a tie for second in the Southern League in innings pitched (133.2), third in batting average against (.204), eighth in strikeouts (119) and ninth in ERA (3.50).

THE AMAZING RACE

With just nine games to play in the regular season,

Jacksonville trails Biloxi by 2.0 games in the South Division standings, with Pensacola lurking in third place just 1.0 game behind the Jumbo Shrimp and 3.0 back of the Shuckers. Because the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos only have eight contests remaining in their slate, the Jumbo Shrimp will have to finish at least a half-game ahead of each club to earn their second playoff appearance in three years. Thus, Jacksonville needs three more wins than Biloxi while earning the same amount of victories as Pensacola games to take the South Division's second-half title.

BAYBEARS, BEETS, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

Jacksonville faces a 2.0-game deficit with nine to play in the South Division, but the club can only look at its lack of success against a woeful Mobile team to find itself in this predicament. The BayBears, who have the Southern League's worst overall record at 48-80 (.375), have gone 9-8 against the Jumbo Shrimp this season, despite getting outscored by Jacksonville 65-51. Of Mobile's nine wins over Jacksonville in 2019, seven have come by no more than two runs; the BayBears are 7-2 against the Jumbo Shrimp in games decided by two runs or fewer.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .723 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place in a tie for third in the major leagues.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this year, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history, which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 13

contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 19-for-48 at the plate, slashing .396/.442/.792 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 27 of its last 28 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 47-7 (.870).

