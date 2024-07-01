Wild Comeback Puts Wenatchee on Precipice of First-Half Title

July 1, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox clawed back from a 5-0 deficit after seven innings to defeat the Bellingham Bells, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon at Joe Martin Field.

Wenatchee (18-9) eliminated Bellingham (17-10) from winning the first half and will await the result of Monday's Port Angeles vs. Edmonton game. If the Riverhawks lose then the AppleSox will win the North Division first half title and earn home-field advantage in the first round of the West Coast League Playoffs. If the Riverhawks win, then the AppleSox will still win the North Division first half title so long as Edmonton does not win by a margin of at least 16 runs.

The AppleSox were shut out in each of the first two games of the weekend set against the Bells and had not scored a run in 27 straight innings prior to the top of the eighth on Sunday. Wenatchee scored five times in the eighth and sixth times in the ninth to salvage the series.

Bellingham scored the lone run of the first six-and-a-half innings in the bottom of the second and carried that lead into the bottom of the seventh. It scored four runs after the seventh inning stretch to take what seemed like a commanding 5-0 lead against the AppleSox.

Wenatchee finally broke through in the eighth thanks to the first five hitters reaching base. Elijah Pelayo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to drive in the AppleSox' first run of the weekend. Roberto Gonzalez doubled to left-center to drive in two on a ball that was misread and put the AppleSox within two runs. James Castagnola singled in a run two batters later before Evan Cloyd reached on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded and two outs to tie the game.

Wenatchee took its first lead of the weekend in the ninth when Jonathan Fitz doubled and Pelayo singled to put runners at first and third with one out. Gonzalez put down a bunt first-base side that was flipped home but was not in time to get Fitz and the AppleSox led, 6-5. Max Hartman laced a double down the right-field line to drive in Pelayo and back-to-back walks to Hunter Friedberg and Castagnola gave Wenatchee back-to-back insurance runs. Cannon Peery was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded to drive in the fourth run of the inning before Antonio Gianni hit an opposite-field 2-RBI single to make it 11-5, AppleSox.

The Bells put the tying run at the plate twice in the bottom of the ninth despite the six-run AppleSox' lead. Each of Bellingham's first five hitters reached base safely and three runs scored but Carson Boesel came on and got the final two outs with back-to-back strikeouts to earn his first save of the summer.

Wenatchee awaits the result of Monday's game to determine who will win the first half. The AppleSox return to action on Tuesday night at home against the Victoria HarbourCats at 6:35 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Tickets are available now at applesox.com/schedule

