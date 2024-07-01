Rico and Hangas Receive WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Accolades

The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Kamloops NorthPaws outfielder-pitcher Joey Rico (Westmont College) and Walla Walla Sweets right-hander Zachary Hangas (Ottawa University).

In six games with the NorthPaws last week, Rico racked up 10 hits and ran his hitting streak to eight games. And Sunday afternoon against the Walla Walla Sweets, he not only connected for his first home run of the season, but also pitched the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season in the team's 7-5 comeback win.

Friday night, Hangas tossed a nine-inning shutout in Kamloops, for his first pitching victory and the WCL's second shutout this season. In his hyper-efficient outing, Hangas struck out two NorthPaws, issued zero walks, and needed only 91 pitches. At Ottawa University Arizona this spring, Hangas paced the Spirit with eight wins and 73 strikeouts.

