NightOwls Power Their Way to Big 13-4 Win Against the HarbourCats

July 1, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game day

(Victoria HabourCats) Victoria HarbourCats on game day(Victoria HabourCats)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Nanaimo NightOwls kept their RE/MAX Generation Island Cup hopes alive as they beat the Victoria HarbourCats 13-4 on fireworks night in Victoria.

The NightOwls hitters were locked in from pitch number one. A two-run triple by Wylie Waters in the first inning gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. They added three more runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a Nevin Noonan two-run single which made it 5-0 Owls.

That was the end of Malik Harris' (Memphis) night after he gave up five runs on five hits while striking out two.

Flynn Ridley (Ottawa) pitched the third inning but fared no better than Harris, as the Owls recorded two more runs increasing their early lead to 7-0.

The HarbourCats were hitless until the fourth inning when Jake Haggard (ULM) and Lucas Ramirez (Tennessee) reached on back-to-back singles. Connor Dykstra recorded his first RBIs, driving two runs home with a single up the middle, which cut the deficit to 7-2. After Michelle Artzberger (ULM) earned his first hit as a HarbourCat, Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) added his team-leading 15th RBI with a double scoring his new teammate and making it 7-3.

Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton), Jagger Beck (Hawaii), Carson Cormier (TCU), and Connor Sims (IUS) each pitched a scoreless inning giving their hitters the chance to chip away at the Owls lead.

Unfortunately for the Cats, the NightOwls bullpen arms were just as good. Li Sih-te and Paul Montgomery both pitched two scoreless innings, preventing any chance of a comeback for the HarbourCats.

The HarbourCats lead the league in stolen bases with 82 (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The NightOwls put the game beyond doubt in the eighth inning scoring four runs, and then two more in the ninth.

Michelle Artzberger (ULM) made his HarbourCats debut and hit a bomb over the right field fence in the bottom of the ninth for his first home run.

However, that home run was only a consolation as the NightOwls closed out a 13-4 victory.

The two island rivals are back in action tomorrow night with a doubleheader in Nanaimo at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The two games will determine the winner of the RE/MAX Generation Island Cup! The HarbourCats lead the season series 4-3. Thank you to Alex Burns and RE/MAX Generation for your continued support.

The HarbourCats are back at home on July 5 to begin a three-game set against the Kelowna Falcons! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.