Wiener Dawg Race Registration Now Open

March 9, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs annual Wiener Dawg Race game is scheduled for Saturday, April 1. The game is sponsored by Andy Ingram with Capital Investment Companies of Virginia and coincides with Youth Sports Night. For more information on Youth Sports Night, please click here. Our media partner of the event is 94.9 Star Country.

The race occurs during first intermission and is restricted to Dachshund and small Dachshund-mix breeds. Each dawg must be accompanied by two adults on the ice during the race. Wiener dawgs and their owners will be given two free tickets for the game in Concourses 20, 21, and 22 upon registration. Participants are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance either online or at the box office. Please register by Thursday, March 30.

Questions may be directed to marketing@railyarddawgs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.