Dawgs Sign Goalie Tyler Roy

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that goalie Tyler Roy has been signed by the team, while Justin Gortman has been released as the emergency backup goaltender.

Roy played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. The Brighton, Michigan native had his best season in college last year at Manhattanville, posting a 7-6-2 record with a .899 save clip for the Valiants. The six-foot-two goaltender also played three years of junior hockey in the USPHL Elite, USPHL Premier, the EHL, and the NA3HL. The 24-year old goaltender will wear the number 33 for the Dawgs.

Roanoke will stay on the road this Friday night, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST against the Huntsville Havoc at Von Braun Center. The Dawgs will be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party at The Hangout located at 7717 Williamson Road in Hollins. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

