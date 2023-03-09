SPHL Announces Revised Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that following an appeal, the suspension of Knoxville's Rex Moe has been reduced from 10 games to eight.

Moe will now be eligible to return for Knoxville's game against Macon on Friday, March 24.

