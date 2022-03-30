Wichita Wind Surge to Provide Mobile Concession Ordering at Games in Partnership with FanFood

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, have partnered with FanFood for the 2022 season to provide contactless concessions pickup for fans at Riverfront Stadium.

FanFood is a mobile technology platform that provides in-venue food and beverage ordering on your mobile device. Fans will be able to browse the concessions menu, order and pay directly from their mobile devices at the ballpark. A text alert will notify the buyer that their order is ready for pickup.

FanFood can be accessed by scanning the QR Code located throughout the stadium. Fans can also use FanFood to pre-order concessions for a desired pickup time ahead of their arrival at the ballpark.

"It certainly is an emerging trend," said Jason Wilson, Director of Food & Beverage. "People are doing everything from their phones these days and we are implementing that to the ballpark to enhance the fan experience."

The FanFood app will fit into the Wind Surge's health protocols to operate Riverfront Stadium the safest way possible and take the necessary steps to protect fans. The ordering process is designed specifically for cashless transactions and contactless pickups.

The FanFood app will launch for the team's Opening Day on Friday, April 8th and be available throughout the 2022 season at Riverfront Stadium.

