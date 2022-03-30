Select Your Seat Week at Arvest Ballpark Is April 4 Through April 8

March 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that Select Your Seat Week at Arvest Ballpark will be Monday, April 4th through Friday, April 8th. The week-long event is designed to give fans the opportunity to pick out their favorite seats from the best available locations.

All fans that purchase season tickets or a mini pack in-person at Arvest Ballpark during Select Your Seat Week will have the opportunity to select their preferred seat in their desired seating location. Members of the Naturals front office staff will be available throughout the week - Monday, April 4th through Friday, April 8th - between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to assist fans in finding a great seat with a spectacular view of the action as well as the perfect ticket package that will fit their schedule. During Select Your Seat Week, fans should stop by the Administrative Offices for assistance.

Great seats remain for these discounted ticket packages for the upcoming season:

- Season Tickets:

o Super Premium: $685 per seat ($9.93 per game, over $330 in savings)

o Dugout Premium: $585 per seat ($8.47 per game, $225 in savings)

o 1B/3B Reserved: $485 per seat ($7.03 per game, $185 in savings)

- 8-Game Pick-A-Pack: Choice of ANY eight home games. Packages range from $60-$95 per seat.

- Thursday Pack: 11 Thursday night games this season. Packs range from $85-$140 per seat.

- Saturday Pack: 12 Saturday night games in 2022. Packs range from $95-$155 per seat.

- Fireworks Pack: 16 games including every Fireworks show (12 Friday nights, two Saturdays, and the Fourth of July) and Opening Night on April 12th. Packs range from $115-$180 per seat.

- Weekend Plus Pack: 25 games, includes the same great seats for every Friday and Saturday home game plus Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12th. Packs range from $185-$300 per seat.

- Friday - Sunday Pack: 37 games, includes the same great seats to all of the Naturals' games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well as Opening Night. Packs range from $270-$440 per seat.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

