Pick-Your-Seats Day and Member BP this Saturday

March 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release


Opening Day on April 8 being right around the corner means it's time for our annual Pick-Your-Seats Day and RED Access Member Batting Practice at Hammons Field!

Join us this Saturday from 11am - 1pm to discover all the exclusive flexibility, benefits and savings of a RED Access Membership and to pick out your seats.

And the best part is, all current 2022 RED Access Members and anyone signing up for a Membership on Saturday are welcome to take batting practice on our award-winning field.

All fans can enjoy free popcorn during the event, with Coca-Cola products and Budweiser products (for fans 21+) available for purchase.

RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $90.50 plus tax.

