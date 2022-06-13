Wichita Wind Surge Continues Tornado Relief Support

Continuing the season-long support for those impacted by the Andover Tornado, the Wichita Wind Surge will host a monthly auction featuring autographed and game-used memorabilia. All proceeds will be earmarked for the students of Andover's Prairie Creek Elementary School.

The Wind Surge monthly auction begins at 12:00 pm on June 13, featuring an autographed baseball from the Royals third baseman and shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. The former first round draft pick made multiple appearances in Wichita with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals during the 2021 season.

Each month an item - donated by the Wichita Wind Surge, Minnesota Twins or Kansas City Royals - will be live on the Wind Surge auction site. Each auction will begin on the second Monday of the month and run for seven days.

Additional details on the auctions will be posted on www.WindSurge.com as they become available.

