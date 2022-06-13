Trey Hair Hits Five Homers En Route to Player of the Week Honors

FRISCO, Texas - After setting a franchise record, Frisco RoughRiders infielder Trey Hair was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 6-12.

Hair became the first player in RoughRiders history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from June 7th through June 11th in Amarillo. Over the week, Hair hit .318 (7-for-22)/.400/1.045/1.445 with a double, five home runs, 10 RBIs, two walks and six runs.

Overall on the road trip, Hair hit six home runs over 12 games with a 1.002 OPS. The Nebraska native did not collect a hit on Sunday, ending a nine-game hitting streak and he is now tied for the team lead in home runs with 11, knotted with Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris.

Hair is the first player this season to win Player or Pitcher of the Week this season.

The Riders are back home on Tuesday against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's) for a six-game series at Riders Field. First pitch on Tuesday, June 14th, is at 12:05 p.m. for Super Splash Day presented by Olsson. It's also Silver Slugger Tuesday, so fans 65 and older can receive a $10 ticket at the Riders Box Office by showing their ID.

