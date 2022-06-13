Drillers and Wind Surge Resume Propeller Series at ONEOK Field

June 13, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will resume their longest homestand of the season when they host the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, June 14 in game one of a seven-game series. The Drillers will host the Wind Surge for seven games in six days with the series concluding on Sunday, June 19.

It will be Wichita's first visit to Tulsa this season. The two teams have played a pair of series in Wichita with the Drillers winning five of the eight games to take and early lead in the Coors Light Propeller Series between the two teams. The set will conclude a stretch of 15 games in 15 days at ONEOK Field.

The Tuesday opener will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will be followed by a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 15 with the first game starting at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night's games will all start at 7:05 p.m. and the finale on Sunday the 19th will start at 1:05 p.m.

The promotion schedule for the homestand will open with $2 Tuesday on June 14. The doubleheader on Wednesday, June 15 will give fans the chance to bring their dogs to the park with another Paws and $3 White Claws night.

Thirsty Thursday will return on June 16 with $1 hot dogs, followed by FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks on June 17. It will also be Star Wars Night on Friday with the Drillers wearing Galactic Basic jerseys that will be available for purchase in a silent auction that will take place during the game.

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on June 18 will also feature a post-game Fireworks Show, and Drillers players will wear T-Towns Clowns jerseys in honor of Tulsa's historic Negro league team and the Juneteenth Celebration.

The series will wrap up on Father's Day on June 19 with Family FUNday Sunday. All kids will be able to eat free of charge and the first 500 fathers will receive an Academy Sports & Outdoors gift card. Before the game, kids and the fathers can go into the outfield to play catch together.

A complete list of promotions is below.

The Wednesday doubleheader was necessitated when the two teams were rained out earlier this season in Wichita. The second game of the doubleheader will be considered the makeup with the Wind Surge serving as the home team.

This season marks the second year of the Coors Light Series between the Drillers and Wind Surge. The Propeller Trophy is presented to the team that wins the regular season series between the two teams. Last year, Wichita claimed the trophy by winning the final meeting of the season, and the Propeller Trophy currently resides in Riverfront Stadium.

Individual tickets for the series with the Wind Surge, as well as all games for the rest of the season, are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 14-19 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, June 14 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $2 TUESDAY

If you love deals, then this one is for you as the homestand begins with Cox $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $5 off normal prices! Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat

Wednesday, June 15 First Pitch at 4:35 p.m. / Gates Open 4:00 p.m. (Union Home Mortgage 1B Gate) & 4:30 p.m. (all other gates)

DOUBLEHEADER/PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Get two games for the price of one with your furry friend with Paws and $3 White Claws presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson KIA Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Plus, fans 21 and over, can enjoy White Claws for just $3 per serving.

DOG PARADE IN-BETWEEN GAMES

Dogs are invited to bring their humans along for an exciting pre-game dog parade. Before the start of the second game, fans can walk a lap around the field with their furry friends and every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk, courtesy of Pet Supplies Plus.

Thursday, June 16 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY/$1 HOT DOGS

Get an early start to your weekend with $1 hot dog night and Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field presented by RSU-TV, Cloverdale Foods, My41 and 97.5 KMOD! Fans can enjoy Bud and Bud Light for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. In addition, Bud Light Seltzers will be on sale for only $3 each and Karbach Jukebock for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, June 17 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/STAR WARS NIGHT

It's Friday so that means it's time for fireworks at ONEOK Field. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. The night will conclude with a large fireworks display following the game.

STAR WARS NIGHT

If you love Star Wars, then you do not want to miss out on Star Wars Night at ONEOK Field! The Drillers will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that spell Drillers in Galactic Basic. Fans can purchase these game-worn autographed jerseys in a one-night silent auction benefitting the Greenwood Community Development Corporation. The auction tables will be located next to the Team Store, and the auction will begin when the gates open and close with the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning. There will also be movie clips, music and character appearances throughout the night. Friday Night Fireworks and Star Wars Night is made possible by H2O Inflatable Aqua Park, FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, June 18 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY/JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

For the second consecutive night, fans can experience a spectacular Fireworks Show presented by the Tulsa World, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz. To begin the night, there will be a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. The Drillers will also be commemorating the Juneteenth Celebration by wearing their T-Town Clowns Jerseys to commemorate the Negro League team that played in Tulsa. The Clowns were a local Negro league team, and we will honor former Clowns shortstop Lee Edward Ezell's family. Finally, local artists displaying Greenwood and Negro League art will be in attendance.

Sunday, June 19 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY

We conclude our series against the Wind Surge with NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will also have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans of all ages to play video games. In addition, kids and dads are invited to run the bases after the game courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Family FUNday Sunday is made possible by Academy Sports & Outdoors, Ferguson KIA, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

FATHER'S DAY GIVEAWAY

The first 500 dads who enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Academy Sports & Outdoors gift card that ranges from $5 to $500!

PSO KIDS AND DADS ON FIELD CATCH

Prior to the game, all dads and their kids are invited to go on the field for a pre-game catch courtesy of PSO!

SANDLOT BASEBALL

Stick around after the Drillers game to watch the Tulsa Rumblers face the Tulsa City Jesters in adult, amateur baseball played in its purest form.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.