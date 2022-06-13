'Celebrate America' with Amarillo Symphony & HODGETOWN October 1

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN Events and the Amarillo Symphony are thrilled to announce, "Celebrate America", the third outdoor Amarillo Symphony concert in the heart of downtown Amarillo. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. The sale of tickets to the public will start on Thursday, June 16 with plenty of fun and exciting ticket and hospitality options for guests. It'll be an evening of patriotic fan favorites and other exciting American musical treasures with a spectacular fireworks show to conclude the festivities.

"The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to partner with HODGETOWN to present an exciting community concert event for the whole family," said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. "Join us for patriotic gems like the Stars and Stripes Forever, 1812 Overture, hits from Hollywood, and other American favorites. It will be a Star-Spangled Spectacular!"

"The Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN Events are once again so excited to partner with the Amarillo Symphony for this unique event," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "This partnership originated two years ago to provide an opportunity for our community to come out and continue to enjoy the many different types of magical experiences this venue has to offer. The success of the past two concerts has proven that HODGETOWN not only stacks up as a premier minor league baseball facility but an incredible gathering place for fans of great music, too. We can't wait for the Amarillo and Panhandle community to come out in October and 'Celebrate America', together while creating once-in-a-lifetime memories."

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $14 to $25 depending on seat location. Online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 10 a.m. on June 16. Guests can also purchase by phone at (806) 803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting when tickets go on sale. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the 7th inning during Sod Poodles gamedays.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For the ultimate intimate experience, on-field, front of stage, catered VIP tables with conductor meet and greet are available on a limited basis. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call (806) 803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. VIP Tables may also be purchased at the Amarillo Symphony office by calling (806) 376-8782.

A pre-concert band, Jim Laughlin Quintet, will entertain the crowd just after gates open for the evening to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy all the night has to offer.

The Amarillo Symphony performance is generously sponsored by the Fairly Group, Arthur Judson Foundation, Sprouse, Shrader, Smith PLLC, Street Toyota, and FirstBank Southwest.

