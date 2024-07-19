Wichita Comeback Attempt Falls Short Versus Frisco

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge kept things close in an 8-5 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita scored three straight through the eighth and ninth innings to show some fight against the top team in the Texas League.

Frisco struck first in the top of the first on a Cody Freeman RBI single to left, bringing around Alejandro Osuna from second. Ben Ross followed in the bottom of the second on a run-scoring knock of his own that found the center field grass in front of Osuna where Carson McCusker beat the throw to the plate.

Josh Hatcher drilled a three-run blast, his seventh of the season, to straightaway center in the top of the third to put the RoughRiders ahead 4-1. Keyber Rodriguez added one more on a single, which he pulled to left to give Frisco a four-run lead through two and a half.

Jeferson Morales found the gap in right-center for his team-leading 18th double of the season, giving Jake Rucker the green light to come around from first in the bottom of the fifth.

Max Acosta tallied the tenth hit for the RoughRiders on an RBI single sent near Morales in left. Aaron Zavala crossed the plate, and Acosta moved up 90 feet with two outs in the top of the seventh. Frainyer Chavez doubled in two more two batters later toward the right field corner, putting Frisco up 8-2 heading into the stretch.

Morales led off the bottom of the eighth on a triple to right field before scoring on a wild pitch to put the Wind Surge within five. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases before a strikeout ended the frame with everybody stranded. A bases-loaded walk and a fielder's choice would make the score 8-5 when down to their final outs in the ninth before a swinging strikeout ended the game.

Marco Raya is 0-3 on the year after taking the loss, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five hitters in four innings.

The Wind Surge continue the weekend series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, July 20, at 6:05 PM. Wichita will become the Malmö Oat Milkers for the first time ever at Riverfront Stadium! You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

