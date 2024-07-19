Caratini Homers in First AB, Hounds Win in 10

CORPUS CHRISTI - Blanked over the first seven frames Friday night, Midland rallied for a 7-3 extra-inning win over the Hooks before a crowd of 5,044 at Whataburger Field.

The 10-inning setback snapped Corpus Christi's win streak at three.

Rehabbing Astros catcher Victor Caratini handed the Hooks a 2-0 edge in the first by sending a 1-1 pitch into the pool in right field for a two-run home run. Caratini, nursing a left hip flexor strain, flew out to deep center in the third before walking in the sixth in what was his final plate appearance.

Corpus Christi added a marker in the third on doubles by Brice Matthews and Jacob Melton.

Aaron Brown seized the support by hurling five shutout innings. Brown, who retired the first nine in order, permitted three hits and walked one while striking out eight batters, his second-highest K total on the year.

Tyler Guilfoil dispatched the first six he faced in relief of Brown before running into trouble in the eighth. The Hounds pounced for seven hits over the final three innings, including two-run home runs by Jack Winkler and Brennan Milone in the 10th.

